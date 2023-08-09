WATCH NOW: A&M Consolidated linebacker Trace Meadows previews the Tigers' 2023 season.
The Bryan football team delayed the start of its first preseason practice on Monday in an attempt to beat the heat.
One week after a majority of the Brazos Valley threw on helmets to start fall football practice, College Station, Rudder, A&M Consolidated…
The heat has been unbearable this week until you realize football season is just around the corner.
WATCH NOW: Rudder coach Eric Ezar previews the Rangers' 2023 season.