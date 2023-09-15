Watch now as Franklin coach Mark Fannin and running back Jayden Jackson discuss the Lions' win over Jasper.
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from…
Categorizing a player simply by rudimentary measurables is a practice College Station High School defensive line coach Gregg Frashure has lear…
ROSENBERG – The Bryan football team ended nondistrict play by taking several steps forward, but it couldn’t keep pace with the high-stepping R…
FRANKLIN— If there’s one thing that’s become commonplace in Franklin, it’s winning football games on Friday nights.
CLASS 6A