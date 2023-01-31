Watch: A&M Consolidated approves Brandon Schmidt as head football coach

Watch now as new A&M Consolidated head football coach Brandon Schmidt fields questions on his new role with the Tigers.
When Prosper’s Brandon Schmidt saw A&M Consolidated was looking for a football coach, he thought, “That’s a really good job.”
