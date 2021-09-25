 Skip to main content
Warren 21, Anderson-Shiro 12
Warren 21, Anderson-Shiro 12

ANDERSON — Anderson-Shiro’s Jordan Coronado threw a pair of touchdown passes, but Warren rallied in the second half for a 21-12 victory Friday in District 12-3A Division II play.

The Owls (2-3, 0-1) took a 6-0 lead in the second quarter on Coronado’s 26-yard TD pass to Mar’Tavion Offing. The Warriors (3-1, 1-0) answered with 14 points in the third quarter and added a fourth-quarter score for insurance. Coronado hit Austin Cooper for a 12-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter, but the Owls couldn’t close the gap.

Anderson-Shiro will play at Newton next week.

