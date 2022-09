College Station’s RJ Casas threw two TD passes to Thomas Herring, and Kyrrence Young and Connor Cashion each ran for TDs in the Cougar JV Black’s 27-25 loss to Waco Midway JV A on Thursday.

College Station’s defense forced a safety and multiple fumbles with Fabian Baez recovering one for the Cougars (0-1).

College Station’s freshman Purple and Black games were cancelled due to weather. They will host Temple next week in their season openers.