Waco Connally 45, Cameron 40

CAMERON — Cameron’s Braylan Drake threw for 233 yards and three touchdowns, but Waco Connally outlasted the Yoemen 45-40 on Friday in nondistrict play.

Trayjen Wilcox caught 11 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown for Cameron (2-1), while Charlie Mayer caught three passes for 20 yards and two more scores. Armando Reyes led the Yoemen in rushing with 46 yards and a TD on 10 carries.

Connally countered on the ground with Kiefer Sibley rushing for 231 yards and four TDs on 21 carries, and JeLani McDonald had 158 yards and a TD on eight carries.

Cameron will host Bellville next week, and Connally (3-0) will host China Spring.