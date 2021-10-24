 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vote now in the Week 9 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll
0 comments

Vote now in the Week 9 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bryan football one

Bryan quarterback Tate Allen (8) dives forward for a touchdown past Copperas Cove’s Bra’Dyn Brooks (22) and Coffa Tulensru (33) during their District 12-6A football game at Merrill Green Stadium on Friday.

 Michael Miller

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

QB Tate Allen, Bryan

Allen rushed for 171 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries in the Vikings' 45-13 win over Copperas Cove. The sophomore quarterback also completed 6-of-12 passes for 112 yards and another score.

RB/MLB Paxton Hancock, Centerville

The Tigers' defense held Grapeland to 99 yards in their 67-8 win thanks in part to Hancock, who had seven tackles, including three to loss, a quarterback pressure and a pass break up. The junior also rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

QB Jett Huff, College Station

The senior quarterback had a 90.5% completion rate in the Cougars' 70-0 win over Caney Creek after completing 19-of-21 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns on Thursday.

RB Blessing Ngene, Madisonville

Ngene rushed for 237 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in Madisonville's 52-40 victory over Center.

QB Sheldon Springer, Lexington

Springer went 8 of 17 for 209 yards and five touchdowns in the Eagles' 47-10 win over Florence. He also ran for 106 yards and another score.

Who should be the Week 9 Brazos Valley football player of the week?

You voted:
0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert