Vote now in the Week 9 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

QB Malcom Gooden, Bryan

Gooden had a big second-half performance in Bryan’s 50-21 win over Waco Midway. The senior quarterback completed 12 of his 20 passes for 212 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 65 yards. Four of Gooden’s touchdown passes came in the second half.

S/K Mo Foketi, A&M Consolidated

Foketi was a quarterback’s worse nightmare in A&M Consolidated’s 52-7 win over Georgetown East View. The senior led Consol’s defense with three interceptions.

CB Savion Ragston, Brenham

Ragston was a ball hawk in Brenham’s 48-21 win over Rudder. The senior had two interceptions and returned them both for touchdowns. Ragston also tallied five total tackles and two pass breakups.

RB Bryson Washington, Franklin

Washington ran all over Lorena in the battle of last year’s Class 3A state champions. The senior running back rushed for 308 yards and six touchdowns on 26 carries.

MJ Woods, Navasota

Woods helped the Rattlers hang on in Navasota’s 37-35 win over Stafford. Teammate Nick Casteneda blocked an extra point try and Woods returned it 85 yards for what ended up being the deciding two points.