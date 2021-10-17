 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vote now in the Week 8 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll
0 comments

Vote now in the Week 8 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rudder football five

Rudder's Jaquise Martin (14) muscles through tackle attempts by Fulshear's Jacob Hoffart, left, and Cade Carter during game action at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan on Friday.

 Michael Miller

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

LB Jaxson Slanker, College Station

The Cougars defense only allowed seven total yards in their 76-0 victory over Cleveland on Friday. Slanker led the unit with 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and an interception.

DE Devion Howard, Rudder

Howard racked up 7.5 tackles, including three for loss, two sacks, a quarterback hurry and a pass break up in the Rangers' 17-12 win over Houston Fulshear.

QB Izaha Jones, Normangee

In Normangee's 56-36 win over Grapeland, Jones completed 6-of-10 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown, while adding 216 yards on the ground and four more scores.

OLB/RB Harris Powers, Brazos Christian

The Eagles shut out Rosehill Christian 48-0 thanks in part to Powers, who had 112 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. He also had nine tackles and a tackle for loss on defense.

QB Garrett Lero, Snook

Lero went 7 of 5 passing for 153 yards and a touchdown, and racked up 169 yards and three more scores on 14 carries in the Bluejays' 30-22 win over Somerville.

Who should be the Week 8 Brazos Valley football player of the week?

You voted:
0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Football

Navasota 33, La Grange 21

LA GRANGE — Down by a point early in the fourth quarter, the Navasota Rattlers rallied with touchdown runs by Hudson Minor and Ja’marion Frear…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert