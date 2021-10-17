Vote now in the Week 8 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

LB Jaxson Slanker, College Station

The Cougars defense only allowed seven total yards in their 76-0 victory over Cleveland on Friday. Slanker led the unit with 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and an interception.

DE Devion Howard, Rudder

Howard racked up 7.5 tackles, including three for loss, two sacks, a quarterback hurry and a pass break up in the Rangers' 17-12 win over Houston Fulshear.

QB Izaha Jones, Normangee

In Normangee's 56-36 win over Grapeland, Jones completed 6-of-10 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown, while adding 216 yards on the ground and four more scores.

OLB/RB Harris Powers, Brazos Christian

The Eagles shut out Rosehill Christian 48-0 thanks in part to Powers, who had 112 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. He also had nine tackles and a tackle for loss on defense.

QB Garrett Lero, Snook