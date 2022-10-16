Vote now in the Week 8 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

QB Braylan Drake, Cameron Yoe

Drake helped lead the Yoemen past McGregor as Cameron Yon won 58-21. The quarterback finished the game with 257 passing yards and four touchdowns through the air, while completing 14 of 18 passes. He also rushed for 77 yards and a score on four attempts.

RB Aydan Martinez-Brown, College Station

Martinez-Brown made clutch plays down the stretch, including the game-winning 19-yard touchdown reception in College Station’s 27-24 double overtime win over Leander Glenn. Along with the game winner, the sophomore had 135 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

RB Pierson Spies, Burton

Spies had a productive performance in Burton’s 54-12 win over Snook. The running back rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries for the Panthers.

WR Wesley Watson, A&M Consolidated

Watson had a big night in A&M Consolidated’s 39-15 victory over Leander. The senior wide receiver led the Tigers with 134 receiving yards on six receptions. He also had a 41-yard touchdown reception.

RB Blessings Ngene, Madisonville

Ngene had a dominant day on the ground in Madisonville’s 65-23 win over Robinson. The senior running back led the Mustangs with 173 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries.