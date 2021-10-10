Vote now in the Week 7 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

RB Marquise Collins, College Station

Collins rushed for 223 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries in the Cougars’ convincing 56-7 win over Lufkin. Collins had 189 yards and three scores in the first half, allowing College Station to build a commanding 49-7 halftime lead.

LB Nic Caraway, Bryan

Caraway led the Vikings on defense in their 35-15 win over Killen Shoemaker. He tied for a team-best six tackles, including four for loss, and forced and recovered a fumble in Bryan’s first win of the season.

DB Johnathan Minor, A&M Consolidated

Minor had two interceptions in the Tigers’ 36-22 win over Montgomery Lake Creek. The two first-half turnovers allowed Consol to keep the game within reach before completing the comeback win in the second half.

RB Bobby Washington, Franklin