Vote now in the Week 7 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll
Vote now in the Week 7 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

Bryan vs. College Park one

Bryan’s Nic Caraway (7) carries the ball for a touchdown against College Park at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan on Friday.

 Cassie Stricker

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

RB Marquise Collins, College Station

Collins rushed for 223 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries in the Cougars’ convincing 56-7 win over Lufkin. Collins had 189 yards and three scores in the first half, allowing College Station to build a commanding 49-7 halftime lead.

LB Nic Caraway, Bryan

Caraway led the Vikings on defense in their 35-15 win over Killen Shoemaker. He tied for a team-best six tackles, including four for loss, and forced and recovered a fumble in Bryan’s first win of the season.

DB Johnathan Minor, A&M Consolidated

Minor had two interceptions in the Tigers’ 36-22 win over Montgomery Lake Creek. The two first-half turnovers allowed Consol to keep the game within reach before completing the comeback win in the second half.

RB Bobby Washington, Franklin

Washington helped Franklin pull away from Rogers with a strong effort running the ball. He had 177 yards on 12 carries and had rushing touchdowns of 1, 51 and 61 yards in the Lions’ 56-7 victory.

QB Izaha Jones, Normangee

Jones was dominant on offense in the Panthers 55-0 win over Leon. He rushed for 194 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries and was 6 of 11 passing for 84 yards and two more touchdowns.

RB/LB Paxton Hancock, Centerville

The Tigers’ two-way standout had 212 rushing yards and a touchdown on 29 carries in Centerville’s 38-16 win over Alto. Hancock also had six tackles, including one for loss, on defense.

Who should be the Week 6 Brazos Valley football player of the week?

