Vote now in the Week 7 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

QB/S Marc Mishler, St. Joseph

Mishler helped the Eagles get back in the win column with a strong performance in the 59-6 victory over Galveston O’Connell. The quarterback/safety threw for 239 yards and four touchdowns on 6 of 9 passing.

LB Kolton Griswold, College Station

Griswold helped the Cougars post their first shutout of the season as College Station defeated Cedar Park 17-0. The senior linebacker found the end zone in the win as Griswold returned an interception 60 yards for a score. He also had four tackles, three quarterback pressures and one pass breakup.

RB Keith Crawford, Brenham

Crawford had a night to remember in Brenham’s 47-14 win over Montgomery. The sophomore showed off his versatility as he rushed for 154 yards and three scores, while also adding 123 receiving yards and another score.

QB Will Hargett, A&M Consolidated

Hargett helped lead the Tigers to a 41-0 homecoming win over Pflgerville Hendrickson. In three quarters of work, the sophomore completed 20 of his 29 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns.

DE Isaiah Sauls, Rockdale

Sauls was the hero for Rockdale in the team’s 34-27 win over Troy. With 47 seconds to go and the game all tied up, Sauls recovered a blocked punt for the game-winning score.