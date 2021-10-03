Vote now in the Week 6 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.
RB Trey Taylor, A&M Consolidated
Taylor rushed for 374 yards on 34 carries and scored all four of Consol's touchdowns in the Tigers' 35-0 win over Huntsville.
QB Ryan Muniz, Cameron
Muniz had another solid week for the Yoemen and led them to a 60-23 win over Rockdale. He completed 9 of 15 passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 88 yards and another score.
ATH Reid Millhollon, St. Joseph
Millhollon was the do-it-all player in the Eagles' 51-43 victory over fourth-ranked Calvert. Millhollon threw for 72 yards and two touchdowns, had 49 yards on four receptions and another score, and rushed for 105 yards and a TD. He also had eight tackles, two tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and a pass break up.
DL Anthony Jackson, Hearne
Jackson helped Hearne grab a 27-14 win over Rosebud-Lott by racking up eight tackles, six tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and a pick 6.
QB Johnny Legg, Somerville
Legg lifted the Yeguas to a 14-13 overtime victory over Iola after throwing for 168 yards and adding 122 yards on the ground. Legg also scored Somerville's only two TDs of the night, including one off a pass to Verkobe Woodberry in OT.