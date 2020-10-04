Vote now in the Week 6 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

Here are the nominees for Week 6 in the Brazos Valley:

QB Brian Crosby, Iola

He threw five touchdowns in a 42-36 victory over Somerville, completing 10 of 15 passes.

WR Keithron Lee, Rudder

He had 12 receptions for 278 yards with four touchdowns in a 63-56 victory over Pflugerville Weiss. He added 91 yards rushing on 12 carries with two scores.

RB Cooper Lucherk, Burton

He rushed for 187 yards on 22 carries with four touchdowns in a 36-0 victory over Snook, giving the Panthers their first victory of the season. Lucherk added a pair of two-point conversions.

WR/DB Kesean Raven, Rockdale

He had three interceptions, returning the last for a touchdown in a 42-10 victory over Cameron as the Tigers held Cameron to 184 yards in the 66th “Battle of the Bell.”Raven added an 8-yard touchdown reception.

QB Jacob Robinson, Leon

He threw for 273 yards with four touchdowns in a 44-14 victory over Centerville in a district showdown of rivals. Robinson completed 22 of 33 passes.