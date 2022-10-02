Vote now in the Week 6 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

RB Aydan Martinez-Brown, College Station

Martinez-Brown had a night to remember in College Station’s 68-10 win over Georgetown East View. The junior running back rushed for four touchdowns and 68 yards on nine carries. He also caught two passes for 22 yards and another score.

QB Rylan Wooten, Brenham

Wooten shined in Brenham’s homecoming win over Richmond Randle. The senior completed 11 of his 18 passes for 94 yards and four touchdowns in the 38-22 victory.

S/K Mo Foketi, A&M Consolidated

Foketi was the hero for the Tigers as he drilled a game-winning 40-yard field goal to give Consol a 13-10 win over Cedar Park. The senior also had an interception on defense and hit a 43-yard field goal earlier in the game to tie things up at 10-10.

RB Deven Green, Somerville

Green helped propel Somerville past Louise for a 14-13 victory. The senior running back led the Yeguas with 136 yards and one rushing touchdown on 24 carries.

RB Isaiah Nutall, Bryan

Nutall was a key offensive weapon for the Vikings in their 49-20 road win over Copperas Cove. The junior finished the day with 131 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.