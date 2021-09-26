 Skip to main content
Vote now in the Week 5 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll
Navasota vs Yoakum two

Navasota's Ja'marion Frear, left, looks for room while teammate Xavier Steptoe blocks Yoakum's Austin Sherrer (3) on Friday at Rattler Stadium in Navasota.

 Michael Miller

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

WR Jaquise Martin, Rudder

Freshman receiver Martin racked up 127 yards on five receptions and two touchdowns in Rudder's 31-28 overtime upset of No. 8 Huntsville.

QB Johnny Legg, Somerville

Legg came up big in the Yeguas' 49-34 win over Milano, completing 9 of 17 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 69 yards on seven carries and two more scores.

RB Luis Guillen, Leon

Guillen led the Cougars' rush attack with 163 yards on 23 carries and four touchdowns in Friday's 32-6 victory over Cayuga.

QB/DE Levi Hancock, Brazos Christian

Hancock went 9-of-12 for 258 yards and six touchdowns in Brazos Christian's 54-14 win over Lutheran North. The senior quarterback and defensive end also added 117 yards on seven carries, another score and a sack on defense.

ATH Reid Millhollon, St. Joseph

Millhollon rushed for 100 yards on seven carries and five touchdowns, while adding three tackles and eight tackles for loss on defense. He also had a 60-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Who should be the Week 5 Brazos Valley football player of the week?

