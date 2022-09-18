Vote now in the Week 4 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

QB/CB Connor Daley, Anderson-Shiro

Daley made plays on both sides of the ball in Anderson-Shiro’s 41-6 win over Evadale. The sophomore threw for 126 yards and three touchdowns in the win. He also showed off his speed with 80 rushing yards. On defense, Daley had five tackles, including one for a loss, three pass breakups and an interception.

QB Xavier Ramirez, Rudder

Ramirez showed off his arm strength in Rudder’s 44-14 win over Killeen Chaparral last Friday. The senior tossed for 292 yards and four touchdown passes in the win. His four touchdown passes went for 60, 86, 70 and 7 yards.

LB Mason Rice, Bryan

Rice was a quarterback’s worst nightmare in Bryan’s 31-10 win over Richmond Randle. The senior linebacker had two interceptions on the night, including one he returned for a Viking touchdown. Rice’s first interception was returned 31 yards and his second was a 56-yard score.

LB Kyle DuPont, Allen Academy

DuPoint helped the Rams pull off another impressive win as Allen Academy blanked Fort Worth Bethesda 56-0. DuPoint did a little bit of everything for the Rams in the win as he caught a 14-yard touchdown pass on offense and had two interceptions on defense.

QB Kase Evans, Lexington

Evans had a monstrous game through the air in Lexington's 66-12 win over Thrall. Evans threw for 410 yards and three touchdowns on 22 for 30 passing in the win.