Vote now in the Week 4 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.
RB Marquise Collins, College Station
Collins broke the Cougars' single game record for all-purpose yards with 317 in College Station's 45-3 win over New Caney Porter. The junior finished with 106 yards on three receptions and touchdown, while adding 183 yards on just 13 carries and 28 yards on a kickoff return.
QB Levi Hancock, Brazos Christian
Hancock led the Eagles to a dominating 55-21 win over Central Texas Christian after completing 16 of 21 passes for 357 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 81 yards rushing and two more scores.
ATH Reid Millhollon, St. Joseph
St. Joseph rode to a 64-14 victory on Friday over Houston Westbury Christian thanks to Millhollon's 192 rushing yards and five touchdowns. The senior also had five tackles for loss, two pass break ups and a forced fumble on defense.
LB/RB Paxton Hancock, Centerville
The junior running back and middle linebacker helped Centerville to a 26-20 overtime victory over Palestine Westwood with 158 yards on 26 carries and four touchdowns, including the game-winning score. Hancock added 17 tackles, a quarterback hurry, forced fumble, fumble recovery and a pass break up.
QB Sheldon Springer, Lexington
Dual-threat quarterback Springer went 14-of-21 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns as Lexington battled back from a 21-0 deficit to beat Marlin 33-21. Springer also ran for 37 yards and another score.