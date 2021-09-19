Vote now in the Week 4 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

RB Marquise Collins, College Station

Collins broke the Cougars' single game record for all-purpose yards with 317 in College Station's 45-3 win over New Caney Porter. The junior finished with 106 yards on three receptions and touchdown, while adding 183 yards on just 13 carries and 28 yards on a kickoff return.

QB Levi Hancock, Brazos Christian

Hancock led the Eagles to a dominating 55-21 win over Central Texas Christian after completing 16 of 21 passes for 357 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 81 yards rushing and two more scores.

ATH Reid Millhollon, St. Joseph

St. Joseph rode to a 64-14 victory on Friday over Houston Westbury Christian thanks to Millhollon's 192 rushing yards and five touchdowns. The senior also had five tackles for loss, two pass break ups and a forced fumble on defense.

LB/RB Paxton Hancock, Centerville