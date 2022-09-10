Vote now in the Week 3 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

WR/DB Ryan Burtin, Brazos Christian

Burtin did a little bit of everything in Brazos Christian’s 45-0 shutout win over Village. Burtin had five receptions for 222 yards and three touchdowns. The three scores were from 86, 75 and 25 yards. He also rushed for 57 yards on five carries and had a 63-yard punt return.

DB/WR A.J. Tisdell, College Station

Tisdell helped the Cougars make a big-time statement with a 45-35 win over Temple. The two-way player had a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown and a 35-yard touchdown reception.

QB TY Williams, Madisonville

Williams accounted for four touchdowns in a 57-28 win over Fairfield. The sophomore was 6-of-9 passing for 116 yards with three touchdowns. He also ran in one touchdown.

RB Aidan Field, Allen Academy

Field had a big day on the ground in Allen Academy’s 60-14 rivalry win over St. Joseph. Field rushed for three touchdowns and 181 yards on 18 carries. His third score ended the game via the 45-point mercy rule.

WR Tyson Turner, Bryan

Turner was a key weapon for the Vikings in the team’s 55-42 win over Brenham Friday night. The wide receiver had four receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns. He also recovered an onside kick and returned it 48 yards for a score.