The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

QB Marc Mishler, St. Joseph

Mishler helped lead the Eagles to a 60-54 rivalry win over Allen Academy. The senior left it all out there in his final game against the Rams as he had seven touchdown passes and 254 passing yards while completing 16 of 30 passes. He also added 134 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.

QB Ty Williams, Madisonville

Williams impressed against Fairfield in the team's 40-14 win. The junior quarterback was 10 for 18 through the air for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

RB Wilson Stapp, College Station

Stapp stepped up in a big way for the Cougars in the team's 60-22 win over Temple. The junior rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns on just 14 carries.

LB Pedro Martinez, Anderson-Shiro

Originally a game-time decision for the Owls, Martinez played on Friday and had a big impact. The linebacker finished the night with 13 tackles including three tackles for a loss. He also recovered a fumble in Anderson-Shiro's 52-0 win over Snook.

QB Cody Billings, Rudder

Billings helped the Rangers to their first win of the season as they beat Elgin 33-7. The junior was 15 for 23 with 191 passing yards and three touchdowns. He also showed off his speed as he rushed for 61 yards and a score on eight carries.

