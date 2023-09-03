The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

ATH Brock Field, Allen Academy

Field had a big day in Allen Academy’s 60-14 win over Bracken Christian. The sophomore athlete led the Rams with four touchdowns on the day. Field also caught four passes for 39 yards and rushed for 87 yards on five carries.

RB Jyrin Burns, Madisonville

Burns helped the Mustangs prevail over Navasota in a 26-16 slugfest. The senior running back rushed for 123 yards and one score on 20 carries.

QB Will Hargett, A&M Consolidated

In Consol’s home opener, Hargett powered the Tigers past the UANL Auténticos Tigres with four total touchdowns in a 38-8 win. The junior threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns while completing 17 of 23 passes. He also added a 9-yard rushing touchdown.

The Anderson-Shiro defense

The Owl defense had a big night against Danbury as Anderson-Shiro posted a 50-0 shutout victory. The defense kept Danbury in check only giving up 34 total yards of offense and had six takeaways with five interceptions and a fumble recovery.

ATH Truett Goodyk, Brazos Christian

Goodyk did a little bit of everything in Brazos Christian’s 39-6 win over Snook. Through the air, the junior caught five passes for 40 yards and a score. On the ground, Goodyk added 74 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.

