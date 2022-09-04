Vote now in the Week 2 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

QB Rylan Wooten, Brenham

Wooten accounted for six touchdowns in a 42-7 victory over Belton. Wooten had 198 yards rushing for 16 carries with four touchdowns, including runs of 55 and 85 yards. He also was 9-of-16 passing for 179 yards with two TDs.

QB Braylen Wortham, Bremond

Wortham threw for 162 yards with two touchdowns and rushed for 151 more with three scores in a 57-14 victory over Kerens. Wortham completed 5 of 7 passes.

RB/DB Jackson Carey, St. Joseph

Carey had 16 tackles, seven of them sacks in a 66-21 victory over Kay Faith West. Carey rushed for 136 yards on six carries and added a touchdown catch

RB Delvin Gantt, Burton

Gantt rushed for 99 yards on 12 carries with his last run an overtime touchdown for a 6-0 victory over Hearne. Gant also had an interception, punted and had an 18-yard kickoff return.

RB Deontray Scott, Navasota

Scott rushed for a pair 11-yard touchdowns, the last the game-winner in a 27-21 overtime victory over Madisonville. He also had an 80-yard touchdown reception.