Vote now in the Week 2 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

QB Jett Huff, College Station

The senior quarterback showed out in the Cougars home-opening 49-7 win over Fort Bend Bush. Huff broke the school record for career passing touchdowns and now has 48 after going 22-for-18 with 274 passing yards and six touchdowns Friday.

QB Brodie Daniel, A&M Consolidated

Daniel had another dynamic performance on Friday, rushing for just 38 yards on seven carries for five touchdowns. He also completed 9 of 13 passes for 163 yards and another score.

DE Zantyl Holley, Centerville

Holley had 12 total tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a sack in Centerville’ 27-19 overtime loss to Corrigan Camden.

SS Jeremiah Johnson, Rudder

Johnson had a 65 yard kickoff return for a touchdown as the Rangers rolled past El Paso Americas in a 44-7 victory Friday. He also had eight total tackles, two sacks, including one for a safety, and two quarterback hurries.