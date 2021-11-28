Vote now in the Week 14 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday. This will be the last poll of the 2021 season.
RB Marquise Collins, College Station
Collins rushed for 231 yards and four touchdowns on 34 carries in the Cougars' 45-35 win over Frisco Wakeland in the Class 5A Division I regional playoffs.
ATH Malcolm Murphy, Franklin
Murphy rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns, including runs of 60, 59 and 1-yards in Franklin's 60-0 win over Riesel.
RB Andrew Newman, Centerville
Newman rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in Centerville's 28-0 win over Holland.
LB Jaxson Slanker, College Station
Slanker led College Station's defense with eight tackles, including a tackle for loss, two quarterback pressures and a forced fumble.
RB/MLB Paxton Hancock, Centerville
Hancock racked up 163 rushing yards and a touchdown, while adding 10 tackles on defense for the Tigers on Friday.