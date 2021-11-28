 Skip to main content
Vote now in the Week 14 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll
Vote now in the Week 14 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

CS football two

The College Station team enters the field before game action against Wakeland at Tiger Field in Corsicana on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. College Station won 45-35. Michael Miller, The Eagle

 Michael Miller

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday. This will be the last poll of the 2021 season. 

RB Marquise Collins, College Station

Collins rushed for 231 yards and four touchdowns on 34 carries in the Cougars' 45-35 win over Frisco Wakeland in the Class 5A Division I regional playoffs.

ATH Malcolm Murphy, Franklin

Murphy rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns, including runs of 60, 59 and 1-yards in Franklin's 60-0 win over Riesel.

RB Andrew Newman, Centerville

Newman rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in Centerville's 28-0 win over Holland. 

LB Jaxson Slanker, College Station

Slanker led College Station's defense with eight tackles, including a tackle for loss, two quarterback pressures and a forced fumble.

RB/MLB Paxton Hancock, Centerville

Hancock racked up 163 rushing yards and a touchdown, while adding 10 tackles on defense for the Tigers on Friday.

Who should be the Week 14 Brazos Valley football player of the week?

