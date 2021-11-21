 Skip to main content
Vote now in the Week 13 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll
A&M Consolidated quarterback Will Hargett (2) drags along Barbers Hill’s Will Buntin, bottom, while rushing for a touchdown Friday at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.

 Michael Miller

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

RB Marquise Collins, College Station

Collins broke three single-game program records in the Cougars' 55-21 area playoff win over Frisco Lone Star after rushing for 311 yards and six touchdowns on 32 carries.

S Harrison Robinson, College Station

Robinson led the Cougars defense with 19 tackles, including a tackle for loss, two sacks and a quarterback pressure.

RB/MLB Paxton Hancock, Centerville

Hancock rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries to led the Tigers to a 49-14 win over Hawkins. He also had 14 tackles on defense.

QB Will Hargett, A&M Consolidated

The freshman quarterback threw for 223 yards and a touchdown, while adding 21 yards and two more scores on the ground in Consol's 41-35 win over Barbers Hill.

RB/MLB Bobby Washington, Franklin

Washington led the Lions to a 70-6 win over Stockdale with 184 rushing yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.

