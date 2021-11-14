 Skip to main content
Vote now in the Week 12 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll
Vote now in the Week 12 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

A&M Consolidated vs. Mount Pleasant

A&M Consolidated’s Tyndall McNamara, right, pushes Mount Pleasant’s Keller Thompson out of bounds during the Class 5A Division II bi-district playoff game at A&M Consolidated High School on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

 Cassie Stricker

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

RB/S Bryson Washington, Franklin

Washington led the Lions to a 63-7 bi-district win over Danbury with 177 rushing yards and touchdowns of 70, 64 and seven-yards. He also had eight tackles and a fumble recovery on defense.

RB Paxton Hancock, Centerville

Hancock rushed for 238 yards and five touchdowns on 27 carries in Centerville's 34-7 win over Rosebud-Lott. He also led the defense with 10 tackles and a forced fumble.

QB Keyshawn Langham, Hearne

Langham threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 101 yards in the Eagles' 38-0 shutout of Normangee.

OLB Kolton Griswold, College Station

Griswold led the Cougars defense in their 49-10 win over McKinney North with 11 tackles and five tackles for loss. College Station held the Bulldogs to 27 total yards in the first half.

QB Levi Hancock, Brazos Christian

Hancock completed 8-of-12 passes for 219 yards and five touchdowns in the Eagles' 49-0 win over Alpha Omega in the TAPPS Division IV area round.

Who should be the Week 12 Brazos Valley football player of the week?

Football

