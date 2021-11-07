 Skip to main content
Vote now in the Week 11 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll
College Station’s Marquise Collins (0) looks for space against Magnolia West’s Caylon Dygert (5) during game action at Magnolia West High School on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Michael Miller, The Eagle

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

RB Marquise Collins, College Station

Collins rushed for 236 yards and scored on runs of 56, 67 and 4-yards in College Station's 41-20 victory over Magnolia West to earn the District 8-5A-I title.

QB Garrett Lero, Snook

Lero led Snook to a 36-14 win over Milano after throwing for 98 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 129 yards and another score.

QB Ja'mar Jessie, Navasota

Jessie went 21 of 25 passing for 265 yards and touchdowns of 38, 14 and 15-yards in Navasota's 41-26 win over Giddings.

DB Kyle Walsh, College Station

Walsh led the Cougar defense with 15 tackles and two pass break ups on Friday.

QB Sheldon Springer, Lexington

Springer rushed for 72 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries in Lexington's 28-7 win over Chilton. He also threw for 113 yards. 

Who should be the Week 11 Brazos Valley football player of the week?

