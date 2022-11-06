 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vote now in the Week 11 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

WR Robert Owens, Rockdale

Owens had a night to remember in Rockdale’s 46-38 win against McGregor. The wide receiver stuffed the stat sheet with eight receptions for 178 yards and four touchdowns.

WR Jackson Verdugo, College Station

Verdugo helped lead the Cougars past Hendrickson 42-14 with his standout play. The wide receiver led the Cougars with 119 receiving yards on eight receptions. He also had a 45-yard touchdown reception.

RB Jarvis Haynes, Anderson-Shiro

Haynes was tough to take down in Anderson-Shiro’s 44-6 win over Trinity. The junior rushed for 139 yards and five scores on 13 carries. He also added one reception for 39 yards.

QB Will Hargett, A&M Consolidated

Hargett was the engine of A&M Consolidated’s offense in the 19-17 win over Leander Glenn. The sophomore quarterback rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns on eight attempts. With his arm, Hargett threw for 165 yards.

WR Lorenzo Johnson, Madisonville

Johnson had a big day in Madisonville’s 30-14 win over Salado. The junior wide receiver had three receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Franklin 27, Little River Academy 15

ACADEMY — Jayden Jackson ran for 237 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries to help lift top-ranked Franklin over Little River Academy 27-15…

Florida Postgame: Layden Robinson

