 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vote now in the Week 10 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll
0 comments

Vote now in the Week 10 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
A&M Consolidated vs. Rudder

A&M Consolidated’s Tyndall McNamara, left, blocks Rudder’s Nick Oliva (18) during a field goal attempt during game action at A&M Consolidated High School on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

 Cassie Stricker

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

RB/LB Tyndall McNamara, A&M Consolidated

McNamara helped Consol beat crosstown rival Rudder 32-20 with back-to-back touchdowns in the second quarter. The senior returned an interception for 69 yards before finding the end zone again two minutes later on a 20-yard run out of Consol's wildcat formation.

S Tyson Turner, Bryan

The Vikings' defense held Killeen Ellison to 76 total yards in Friday's 28-0 win. Turner led the unit with three interceptions.

RB Malcom Murphy, Franklin

Murphy led the Lion's run game in their 57-0 shut out of Clifton, racking up 140 yards and four touchdowns on runs of 37, 24, 53 and 16-yards.

QB Johnny Legg, Somerville

Legg went 14-of-20 passing for 331 yards and three touchdowns in the Yeguas' 50-6 win over Bartlett. He also rushed for 30 yards and another score.

QB Sheldon Springer, Lexington

The dual-threat quarterback rushed for 190 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries, while throwing for 184 yards and two more scores in the Eagles' 59-41 win over Buffalo.

Who should be the Week 10 Brazos Valley football player of the week?

You voted:
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gary Blair Press Conference

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert