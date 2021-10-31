Vote now in the Week 10 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

RB/LB Tyndall McNamara, A&M Consolidated

McNamara helped Consol beat crosstown rival Rudder 32-20 with back-to-back touchdowns in the second quarter. The senior returned an interception for 69 yards before finding the end zone again two minutes later on a 20-yard run out of Consol's wildcat formation.

S Tyson Turner, Bryan

The Vikings' defense held Killeen Ellison to 76 total yards in Friday's 28-0 win. Turner led the unit with three interceptions.

RB Malcom Murphy, Franklin

Murphy led the Lion's run game in their 57-0 shut out of Clifton, racking up 140 yards and four touchdowns on runs of 37, 24, 53 and 16-yards.

QB Johnny Legg, Somerville

Legg went 14-of-20 passing for 331 yards and three touchdowns in the Yeguas' 50-6 win over Bartlett. He also rushed for 30 yards and another score.

QB Sheldon Springer, Lexington