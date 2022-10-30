Vote now in the Week 10 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

WR Terrence Lewis, Bryan

Lewis had a big-time performance in Bryan’s 53-34 win over Hutto. The sophomore wideout finished the day with 174 receiving yards and four touchdowns on just seven receptions.

DT Korbin Johnson, College Station

Johnson helped anchor College Station’s defense in the Cougars’ 38-28 rivalry win over A&M Consolidated. The senior tallied four tackles, three QB pressures and one sack. His havoc up front also helped his teammates make plays as the defense allowed just one score in the second half.

RB/DB Aidan Field, Allen Academy

Field made plays all over the field in Allen Academy’s 60-13 win over Westbury Christian. On offense, the senior ran for 156 yards and four scores on six carries. He also had one reception for a 20-yard score. Defensively, Field had eight tackles.

RB Jayden Jackson, Franklin

Jackson helped power the Lions to the district title with their 63-7 win over Cameron Yoe. The sophomore running back rushed for 319 yards and five touchdowns on just 17 carries.

RB Paxton Hancock, Centerville

Hancock was a key weapon for the Centerville offense in the 56-0 win over Normangee. The senior running back ran for 157 yards and five touchdowns on just nine carries.