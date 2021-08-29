Vote now in the Week 1 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

QB/DB Izaha Jones, Normangee

Jones made a splash in the Panthers' 49-13 win over Bremond. The senior quarterback and defensive back went 12-of-18 passing for 231 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 169 yards on 12 carries for four more scores. Jones also had two interceptions on defense.

K Vladimir Morales, Madisonville

The Mustangs leaned on Morales on Friday in their 51-20 season-opening win over Diboll. Morales went 6 for 6 on PATs and made all three field goals with distances of 34-, 36- and 40-yards.

QB EJ Ezar, Rudder

Ezar went 19-of-26 passing with 401 yards and three touchdowns in the Rangers' 50-23 win over Bastrop. The senior also rushed for 34 yards on 13 carries with another TD.

MLB Jaxson Slanker, College Station

The Cougars' defense led the charge on Thursday in their lopsided 59-11 victory over Hutto and Slanker stood out above the rest with 14 tackles on the night.