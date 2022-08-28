Vote now in the Week 1 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

QB Malcom Gooden, Bryan

Gooden accounted for six touchdowns in a 67-21 victory over Waller. He completed 16 of 25 for 282 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Gooden, who suffered a season-ending injury in last year’s opener, rushed for 45 yards on seven carries with two scores.

RB Deontray Scott, Navasota

Scott rushed for 223 yards on nine carries in a 41-14 victory over Navasota. Scott scored on runs of 5, 38, 38 and 73 yards in leading the Rattlers, who were 10-point underdogs.

WR/KR Lorenzo Johnson, Madisonville

Johnson had five receptions for 138 yards with two touchdowns as the Mustangs rolled to a 42-0 victory over Diboll. Johnson, a Texas Tech pledge, added five punt returns for 143 yards in leading the Mustangs, a 17-point underdog.

QB Blaydn Barcak, Rockdale

Barcak passed for 220 yards with a touchdown in a 38-29 victory over Teague. He also rushed for 120 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns.

RB Paxton Hancock, Centerville

Hancock rushed for 228 yards on 13 carries, scoring on runs of 55, 59 and 68 yards in a 35-6 victory over Buffalo.