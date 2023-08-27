The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday.

RB Tank Scott, Bremond

Scott made the most of his opportunities Friday night for Bremond. The sophomore had just four carries but rushed for 155 yards and three scores in Bremond's 59-6 win over Normangee with his touchdowns coming on runs of 26, 54 and 76 yards.

RB Jayden Jackson, Franklin

Jackson helped Franklin extend its winning streak to 33 games in a row as the junior rushed for 268 yards on 24 carries with a rushing touchdown. Jackson scored on a 57-yard run as the Lions won 36-33 over Woodville.

The Bryan Viking defense

Bryan's defense shined in the team's 21-6 season-opening win over Waller. The Vikings not only had two stops inside their own 10 but also recovered four fumbles on the night.

QB Connor Daley, Anderson-Shiro

Daley had three touchdown passes in the Owls' 28-6 win over Hearne. The junior quarterback had touchdown passes of 49, 3 and 30 yards in the win.

The A&M Consolidated defense

In the Tigers' 23-12 win over Huntsville, Consol's defense led the way with five takeaways. Consol had three in the first half and two in the second half as Michael Clark and Trace Meadows recovered fumbles while Jontavius Bellard and Aiden Berryman had interceptions.

Poll: Who should be the Week 1 Brazos Valley football player of the week? You voted: RB Tank Scott, Bremond RB Jayden Jackson, Franklin The Bryan Viking defense QB Connor Daley, Anderson-Shiro The A&M Consolidated defense Vote View Results Back