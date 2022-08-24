Veteran Mustangs return to Central Texas-based district in football

Madisonville is counting on familiar faces and foes making this a highly successful season.

The Mustangs return eight starters on offense and eight more on defense.

“Some of those guys have been starting since they were sophomores,” Madisonville head coach Russell Urbantke said. “We’re going to lean on those returning starters.”

Those veterans cut their teeth in East Texas-based District 10-4A Division II, which was considered one of the state’s toughest districts with Carthage winning state in 2020. Add in Jasper and Rusk and it was tough sledding for the Mustangs, who went 3-7 in that district over two seasons. But it also was a great learning experience.

“We used it as a big building block, and we just put it behind us,” running back Blessing Ngene said. “We didn’t stress out. We just take into the next year what we learned from the previous year.”

Ngene and Madisonville will test their progress against new opponents as the University Interscholastic League moved the Mustangs to Central Texas-based 11-4A-II, a five-team district that includes Gatesville, Waco Robinson, Salado and Waco Connally. Madisonville was in a district with Robinson, Salado and Connally as recently as 2019. On paper, it’s a much easier route to the playoffs. None of those teams advanced past bi-district last year including Madisonville, which suffered a 50-7 blowout loss to China Spring in the first round of the playoffs. But that did end a three-year playoff drought.

“We want to build on that, and our goal is a district championship,” Urbantke said. “We’re bringing back three offensive lineman and really all of our skilled positions are back on both sides.”

Madisonville’s strength is speed. Ngene, linebacker Jeramiah Burns and wide receivers Rayce Hudson and Devon Wheaton carried the baton for Madisonville’s 4x200-meter relay team that finished seventh at state. Madisonville and sixth-place finisher Dallas Lincoln were the only teams among the nine entries to have all underclassmen.

“We have team speed. We even took that to another level this spring,” Urbantke said. “Our team speed is where it needs to be, [but] we’ve got to win in the trenches on both sides of the ball. So that’s what we’ve kind of honed in on this spring is making those guys up front as strong as we can get them.”

Playing in the old district showed Madisonville the need to have both speed and size.

“We really pounded in the weight room this spring and summer,” Urbantke said. “That was one thing that I felt like we needed. We needed more team strength.”

Madisonville had a strong ground attack last year, rushing for 2,574 yards, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. Ngene had 96 carries for 798 yards (8.3) with 11 touchdowns. Quarterback Burns added 145 carries for 847 yards (5.8) with six touchdowns. Wheaton chipped in 260 yards on 24 carries (10.8), and Xavier Whaley had 267 yards on 55 carries (4.9) with four scores.

“Hopefully, we’re going to have a two-headed monster at the running back position,” Urbantke said.

Madisonville passed for only 340 yards last season, something it plans to improve in a big way.

“We have been more like a two-back, spread team the past couple of years, looking to run the ball to open up the passing game,” Urbantke said. “Well, this year we’re going to test you vertically. We’re going to take our shots downfield, try to open it up a little more, and I think our experience in the offensive line is going to allow us to do that, because for me to be comfortable to throw the ball, I want to make sure we have that guy protected back there.”

Madisonville has the players to make big plays in the passing game.

“Devin Wheaton is a speedster for us in the slot position,” Urbantke said. “We also put him outside. Jer’Mar Holland is also a slot. Lorenzo Johnson is a junior who has started since being a freshman and he’s a Texas Tech commit right now. He starts for us at outside wide receiver and as a defensive back. We’ve got some guys. We’ve got to get them the ball in space.”

Holland had 258 yards rushing last year on 37 carries but only one reception.

“I think I’m going to have a lot of receptions this fall, a lot of [yards] after catches,” Holland said.

More success in the passing game will complement the running game.

“We’ve got to have those guys up front move them a little bit and let those running backs get past them,” Urbantke said.

Madisonville has big-play potential on defense because of its speed. Burns played safety as a freshman and last season dropped down to outside linebacker. Inside linebackers Cameron Thrower (88 tackles) and Conner Swank (74 tackles) also return.

“[Thrower and Swank] started and played every game as sophomores,” Urbantke said. “We’re looking for big things from those guys. We look to move and stunt those guys. I like to put some old running backs in the defensive line. We like to use our team speed as an advantage.”

Madisonville’s experience extends beyond the field. Urbantke enters his fourth season after serving as offensive coordinator under former head coach Rusty Nail.

“Things are coming to me easier on a daily basis,” Urbantke said. “And I think in turn, that goes over to the kids. And these guys, when I took over three years ago, we graduated a ton of kids, and we had some small senior classes in there. We had to start a bunch of these young kids. So now we’re really looking to reap the benefit of their experience that they’ve gained over the last couple of years.”

• NOTES — Madisonville has fallen on tough times, advancing past the second round of the playoffs only once in the last 11 years — the Mustangs went 11-2 in 2017 with a district championship. That was Madisonville’s lone winning season in 14 years. ... Madisonville is picked to finish third in 11-4A-II by Texas Football behind Salado and Waco Connally. Salado in March hired Tom Westerberg, who won four straight state titles at Allen where he coached from 2004-16. He had been Hays CISD’s athletics director after four seasons as head coach/AD at Barbers Hill. Westerberg is 186-34 in 17 seasons.