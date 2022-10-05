Veteran LB Brock Slaydon brings valuable experience to A&M Consolidated defense

Brock Slaydon is leaving behind an impressive legacy at A&M Consolidated, and to get just a glimpse of it, all you have to do is look on the wall in the Tiger football team’s locker room at the strength and conditioning records.

The athletic linebacker holds the all-time school record in the power clean at 330 pounds and is also the program’s “Top Tiger” with 133 points.

“Honestly, it was one of my goals for sure,” Slaydon said of making it on the strength and conditioning records wall. “I’m not sure if I ever expected it, but it was definitely one of my goals. Just coming in as a freshman and even as a middle schooler, coming up here and seeing the board, it was kind of like, yeah, I want to be up there. It was definitely a major goal for me.”

Slaydon set the record in the power clean as a junior. He set the “Top Tiger” record as a sophomore then broke his own record again this year as a senior.

“It’s a combination of agility and strength,” Slaydon said of “Top Tiger” points system. “So you go through your power clean, your squat and your bench, and then you get your max and we have a way to calculate the points based on your max. And then outside, you have your shuttle run, your [40-yard dash] and your broad jump. Those are all on a point system.”

Along with football, Slaydon also competes in track and field and powerlifting at Consol.

He’s become a mainstay on the football team, playing linebacker on the varsity all four years.

“He’s outstanding,” Consol head football coach Lee Fedora said. “He’s kind of like our quarterback on the defense. He’s getting guys lined up, telling them what to do. He’s keeping them encouraged. Even when guys make mistakes, he’s not one that’s yelling at them. He’s saying, hey, keep your head up, keep doing things. You got to do this. You got to see that, and that’s the type of leadership you want.”

Slaydon started as a running back with linebacker as his secondary position. As a freshman, he broke his collarbone on the first play in the team’s first scrimmage and never took snaps at running back again.

His recovery took about seven weeks, which was right around the start of district play. At that time, the Tigers’ varsity squad was dealing with some injuries at linebacker and called up Slaydon.

“When we brought him up as a freshman, that’s sometimes tough, but he was the one guy in there wanting to learn everything, learn from those guys,” Fedora said. “Even when he got moved up, he was learning from those guys, but he was that leader out on the field as a freshman, and that’s why we knew we made the right move moving him up.”

Slaydon said the transition to linebacker full time wasn’t tough because it was already his secondary position. He also said running back and linebacker have some similarities. Running backs are looking for the hole to run through that a linebacker is looking to fill.

During that first year, he also had plenty of help from older players like Makel Williams, Kerry Brooks, Haydn Witherwax and Dawson Hilliard and Consol’s linebackers coach Chad Bruggman. He said he also asked questions of Consol’s offensive line about how best to attack opposing offenses.

Slaydon said Bruggman has been the biggest help in his growth and development as a linebacker.

“He’s always going through film,” Slaydon said. “He’s very critical on the field. It’s just like tough love. It’s definitely anything I do wrong, he lets me know about it, and I fix it, and I move on.”