New turf at Franklin’s Hedrick Field features two stars in the block F to signify the Lions’ back-to-back state championships.

Franklin’s motto in 2023?

Keep the crown.

This year’s Franklin team is not just hoping to rely on its talent but also experience. The Lions boast 20 seniors who haven’t ended a season short of state championship game. Franklin’s record since their arrival is 44-3, which includes a pair of 16-0 seasons and state titles and a one-point loss in the Class 3A Division II state title game in 2020 to Canadian 35-34. A number of the Lions’ seniors are multi-year letterwinners or starters.

“When you’ve got a group of kids that have played in this many games and have won as many games as they’ve won, going into the year they know the expectations,” Franklin coach Mark Fannin said. “They understand what it takes to get to the end goal, and that’s big time going into any season.”

Winning has become the expectation in Franklin, a town with rich football history and a program that finally broke through to win its first state title in 2021 after the heart-breaking loss in 2020. That also was the last time the Lions lost in football.

The 2021 team rallied behind the motto “finish.” Last year’s squad dominated around the word “defend.” It’s created a formula for success as the Lions have turned the 164-mile trip from the Robertson County seat to AT&T Stadium in Arlington into an annual event.

“I’m constantly reminding my guys about each and every week everybody’s out to beat you and just staying as humble as you can, staying very businesslike,” Fannin said. “We try to treat practice each week very businesslike. If we as a staff notice we’re getting complacent, we’ll shut down everything, bring everybody together and just constant reminders of, hey, everybody in the state is trying to beat you right now, so let’s get back on track.”

Only 21 schools in state history have won three state championships, including two from the Brazos Valley — Cameron Yoe (2012-14) and Bremond (2014-16). Bremond coach Jeff Kasowski said the toughest part about stringing together three titles in a row is dealing with complacency.

“That’s the other side of that complacency is that belief is a big role, too,” Kasowski said. “So that’s kind of a double-edged sword I guess, the complacency, but yet the fact that people are saying you should do it and that also helps your psyche.”

Franklin junior Jayden Jackson emerged as a star ball-carrier last season and will be a focal point of the Lions’ offense again. He rushed for 2,212 yards and racked up 32 touchdowns on the ground in 2022 and will now ascend into Franklin’s true No. 1 role at running back.

“He’s come a long ways, and he’s had a lot of help since his freshman year going back to when his brother [Malcolm Murphy] was a senior during his freshman year, kind of holding his hand and carrying him,” Fannin said. “Last year, we had Bryson [Washington] leading him in the right direction. He’s come such a long ways to getting into this leadership role that he’s going to be a huge part to our success this year obviously. He’s ready for that role, and he’s matured enough. His mental toughness has become a lot better. And I think those guys carrying him his freshman and sophomore year have got him prepared and ready to go.”

Jackson knows his role will grow in 2023.

“I stay humble and I just stay focused because I know my team’s going to need me this year,” Jackson said. “I know that I have to stay healthy and I have to stay working hard.”

A key to Franklin’s recent success has been the Lions’ ability to share the load in its run-heavy offense. Senior Devyn Hidrogo is expected to play both ways again with Collin Smitherman also taking significant carries.

“I’m expected to do a lot more for the team, so whatever helps the team win I’ll do,” Hidrogo said.

Over the offseason, Fannin said Franklin coaches visited Liberty Hill, a 5A program with a comparable offense. He noted the Lions brought back ideas to implement and tweak their own scheme.

“I don’t want to get too fancy, but I think we need to throw the ball a little bit more to get people out of the box, and we’ve been working on that this spring and offseason,” Fannin said.

Quarterback Cort Lowry, who kicked the game-winning field goal in last year’s state title game, returns as a second-year starter. He only had to pass the ball once in the 2022 state championship that Franklin won 17-14 over Brock.

“We just give the ball to our backs and let them do the work,” Lowry said. “That pretty much works.”

Franklin’s players believe their front seven on defense will be a strength in 2023. The Lions return multi-year starters Colby Smith and Brayden Youree at linebacker and Major Kimbrough at defensive end. Smith and Youree shared District 11-3A-I defensive MVP honors last year. Defensive back Noah Tart earned 11-3A-I defensive newcomer of the year honors last season as a sophomore with six interceptions.

One player the Lions will welcome back is Colby’s twin brother and senior tight end Braden Smith, who tore his ACL in Week 4 last season. Braden Smith said he’s willing to play anywhere on the offensive line if needed.

“We’re going to have a bunch of good guys starting that’s been there for three, four years as starters, so it’s going to be a lot of experience and a lot of playoff and football games won from the people we’re going to have on the field,” Braden Smith said.

Franklin’s offensive line will be anchored by Josh Bush, Lucas Lincecum and Andrew Narro.

“It’s going to take some of these younger guys stepping up for sure in these spots that we’ve lost, especially on the offensive line,” Kimbrough said.

The Lions are Texas Football’s preseason No. 1 team in 3A-I and were picked to win 11-3A-I ahead of Lorena and Cameron by the magazine.

Players know only a handful of teams have pulled off a three-peat at state. Colby Smith said he thinks Franklin has a good chance to add its name to the list.

“It’s pretty fun when everyone’s fearing you and you see Franklin walk up and they all just kind of cower down,” Colby Smith said. “I like that.”