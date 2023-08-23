The Bryan Viking football team knows that expectations are higher this season.

Entering year two under head coach Ricky Tullos, both players and Tullos say they are more comfortable with each other operating on a foundation set last season. The Vikings reached the playoffs by battling through bumps and bruises and finished at 6-5 overall after placing fourth in District 12-6A at 3-3.

Though Bryan fell to eventual Class 6A Division I state-champion Duncanville 74-13 in the bi-district round, Tullos said the Vikings produced several “great things” last year that they’re now building on.

“Here we are in the second offseason and summer and now the start of fall ball, our kids know the expectation, and they know the standard, and everything has just been sped up,” Tullos said. “There’s less teaching about those things, and you’re able to really focus on a little more details of things that really and truly turn into big things. Anytime you can handle the little things, it’s better. So definitely year two in terms of everyone on the same page and kind of what we’re wanting and what that’s like ... it’s night and day compared to last year.”

Another reason for those higher expectations is the amount of returning talent the Vikings have on both sides of the ball. Bryan brings back seven starters on defense and five on offense.

With so many veterans on the depth chart, Bryan’s defensive players have a feeling it could be a special season for the unit.

“It feels great, you know?” Bryan senior safety Tate Allen said of having so many players back. “We’ve got a close relationship with every one of our teammates, especially the defense. We all hang out with each other outside of the field. We’re all returning. We’ve got some experience here, and we’re all looking forward to a great year.”

Allen, who has been on varsity all four seasons, finished last year with 119 tackles, four forced fumbles, two interceptions and four touchdowns. His running buddy in the secondary is also back in senior safety Luke Weltens, who will be playing his third season on varsity and second as a starter.

Allen and Weltens also mentioned junior linebacker Talon Devault and senior safety Jailon Hardman as key defenders for Bryan.

Devault and Hardman also received high praise from Bryan junior wide receiver Terrence Lewis, who mentioned senior Tayshaun Devault, who moved from receiver to cornerback this season, and junior safety Kyonavin Gilbert as other players the Viking defense can count on.

“They are the underrated players on the team, and a lot of people don’t look at them, but they really should,” Lewis said. “They are the people on the team that hold us together.”

As a sophomore last season, Lewis shined in his first year on varsity and was the team’s second-leading receiver with 28 receptions for 523 yards and eight touchdowns. All three of Bryan’s leading receivers are returning with Texas Tech pledge senior Tyson Turner leading the group and senior Derek Ramsey back as well. Turner caught 34 passes last season for 665 yards and 13 touchdowns. Ramsey caught 16 passes for 246 yards and three scores.

Having all three of them back on offense will be a big boost for the Vikings as they have some pieces to still figure out in other spots.

The Vikings had an all-senior offensive line last season that included college signees Isacc Ibarra (Navarro) and Chris Maxey (Colorado State).

“Really O-linewise, we have a lot less experience there; however, you know this is the second year that these guys have been doing it, so there’s some value there,” Tullos said. “But at the end of the day, we’ve really tried to focus on the fundamentals and keep it minimal to allow our kids to go out and play fast and play with confidence, especially early on. We may not have as much [of the playbook] in until everybody can kind of gain some experience there.”

Bryan also will be looking for a new quarterback to lead the way after last season’s starter Malcom Gooden graduated along with the team’s backup Creed Pierce. Gooden and Pierce combined for 1,715 yards through the air and 24 passing touchdowns last year.

This season, the quarterback competition is between two players who are new to Bryan. Junior Boone Turner transferred from Caldwell this offseason, while senior Kason Byrd came from Dulles. Now they’re vying for the Vikings’ starting job, but Tullos isn’t opposed to using both.

“We don’t always have to have one,” Tullos said. “There’s 100 ways to skin the cats, and ... if both kids can help us move the ball and win ballgames, then we have no objection to whatever that looks like. ... We just want to give ourselves the best chance to go out and be successful, and who knows what that entails? We’ll see. That’s why you practice every day and have scrimmages and games.

“It’s very fluid. It’s always fluid, and that’s across the board, not just at one position. You’ve got to go compete every day, and you’ve got to execute and do your job to the best of your ability.”