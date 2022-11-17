'Versatile' Zach Dang now a key player for College Station football team

Zach Dang just wanted to play.

Last spring, the College Station senior running back had no idea what his role with the Cougars would be during the 2022 season. He had spent time on the varsity team as a junior during the playoffs but didn’t see the field much during the team’s run.

So entering his first full season on varsity, Dang entered spring practice just hoping to play. By the end of the summer, he had earned a starting role on the offense.

“If you would have asked me maybe like six months ago what my position on the team would have been, I would be so happy with where I’m at right now,” Dang said.

The senior who just wanted to play for the Cougars has done much more than that this year. Dang has been a key playmaker for College Station’s offense in a variety of ways.

“He’s just so versatile that as coaches it frees us up to do some things that other perhaps niche players can’t do the way he does,” head coach Stoney Pryor said. “He can do it from the spread. He can do it from the slot. He can do it from the backfield. Whatever, we’ve got Zach. He’ll be fine.”

Dang has been adept both on the ground and as a receiver. He’s rushed for 308 yards and five touchdowns on 47 carries and caught 27 passes for 259 yards and two more touchdowns.

Dang’s rise to varsity playmaker has been four years in the making. He started on the freshman B team then spent time on the JV B team as a sophomore. As a junior, he started the year on the JV before getting called up to the varsity for the playoffs.

“On the football side, I’ve never one of those top guys,” Dang said. “I’ve always been kind of quiet on the football side and just put my head down and worked. I guess it’s come to fruition.”

Last week against San Antonio Wagner in the bi-district round of the playoffs, Dang made the most of his snaps as he rushed for two touchdowns on just four carries. He also caught three passes for 14 yards.

That versatility will be needed again at 7 p.m. Friday when the Cougars take on Angleton in the area round at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.

While Dang has been a grinder in football, he’s shown a special knack for soccer. It was one of the first sports he played growing up, and he says he’s always been a fan of the game. He started playing when he was 4, spent some years playing on a club team and will be a four-year varsity player at College Station as a center back leading the defense.

Both Pryor and Dang say the two sports have combined to make him a better all-around player.

“My footwork from soccer, I can definitely feel it translate when I’m running routes at receiver or just making cuts running the ball,” Dang said. “From football to soccer, being able to change directions quickly, open up my hips certain ways, I feel like it definitely helps me playing defense in soccer, too.”

With the stakes raising each week in the playoffs, Dang said he is enjoying the ride with his teammates. He still remembers talking with some of his teammates’ during their freshman year and being excited for what they could do in the future. Now those same conversations are becoming reality.

“It’s been a lot of fun just being with these guys that I grew up with for so long, going to school with for so long and being able to do good things, district champions ... we’re in the playoffs,” Dang said. “It’s just hard to put into words. I’m going to remember these times for a long time.”