USFL’s Breakers hire A&M Consolidated graduate Larry Fedora
Larry Fedora
Photo by Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune-Herald

A&M Consolidated graduate Larry Fedora has been hired as head coach of the USFL’s New Orleans Breakers.

The 59-year-old Fedora was head coach at Southern Miss (2008-11) and North Carolina (2012-18). He was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Baylor in 2020, compiling an overall record of 79-62. Fedora, who played at Austin College, was an assistant from 1991-2007 with stops at Baylor, Air Force, Middle Tennessee, Florida and Oklahoma State. Fedora played wide receiver at A&M Consolidated from 1977-80. He is an older brother of current Consol football coach Lee Fedora.

The USFL on Wednesday also named former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher as coach of the Michigan Panthers. The six other USFL teams previously announced their coaches that includes Kevin Sumlin with the Houston Gamblers.

