USFL’s Breakers hire A&M Consolidated graduate Larry Fedora

The 59-year-old Fedora was head coach at Southern Miss (2008-11) and North Carolina (2012-18). He was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Baylor in 2020, compiling an overall record of 79-62. Fedora, who played at Austin College, was an assistant from 1991-2007 with stops at Baylor, Air Force, Middle Tennessee, Florida and Oklahoma State. Fedora played wide receiver at A&M Consolidated from 1977-80. He is an older brother of current Consol football coach Lee Fedora.