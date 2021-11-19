Underclassmen make clutch plays in A&M Consolidated’s area win over Barbers Hill

“What I told our guys at halftime, Barbers Hill’s a good team and they put up a lot of points in the second half,” Fedora said. “Well, we screwed up on that kickoff return, had the big return and then we fumble it, then had a bad snap [on a punt], but what I was so proud of our guys ... they never quit. They kept fighting. They showed their toughness, and for us to pull out a win like that against a good team, that’s a big win for us.”

Thomas scored on a 15-yard run with 3:32 left, but the Tigers weren’t able to convert the two-point conversion to tie the game at 35. Consol’s defense forced a quick three-and-out, however, and got the ball back to the offense and Thomas, who finished with 146 yards on 24 carries.

“Our defense stepped up really great,” Thomas said. “I praise them a lot. I knew after we got the ball back, I knew we had to score ,and we drove the ball down and scored. I’m so proud of my team. I love them.”

Hargett arguably had his best game of the year. He completed 15 of 22 passes for 233 yards, adding 21 yards on 7 carries and had a hand in three touchdowns.

“Will did a great job, because as much blitzing as they were doing, they were trying to squeeze down,” Fedora said. “That one time he pulled it on himself and took it to the end zone, made some big plays.”