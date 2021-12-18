UIL State Football Championship roundup for Dec. 19

Class 6A Division I

North Shore 17, Duncanville 10: David Amador caught a 39-yard touchdown pass with under three minutes left to give the Mustangs their third state title in four years and fifth overall.

North Shore (15-1) freshman quarterback Kaleb Bailey threw for 107 yards and two touchdowns and was named the game’s most valuable player on offense. He completed 10 of 13 passes. North Shore’s Ronald Wilson had nine tackles, including 3.5 for loss to earn defensive MVP honors.

North Shore had a 226-192 edge in yardage in the defensive struggle. Malachi Medlock had 114 yards rushing on 22 carries for Duncanville (13-2).

Class 6A Division II

Austin Westlake 40, Denton Guyer 21: The Chaparrals scored the game’s last 20 points to win their third straight 6A title and fourth overall.

Charlie Barnett hit a 53-yard field goal to give Westlake (16-0) a 23-21 lead with 3 minutes, 11 seconds left in the third quarter. Junior wide receiver Jaden Greathouse followed with touchdown receptions for 69 and 71 yards as Westlake won its 40th straight.