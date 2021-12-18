UIL State Football Championship roundup for Dec. 19

Class 5A Division II
Dallas South Oak Cliff 23, Liberty Hill 14: SOC (15-1) held Liberty Hill to 68 yards in the second half to win Dallas ISD’s first state title on Saturday since 1958 when Booker T. Washington beat Houston Washington to win the Prairie View Interscholastic League’s Class 3A title.
SOC’s Diego Varela hit a 29-yard field goal with 8 minutes, 25 seconds left in the fourth quarter to break a 14-14 tie. That capped a 13-play, 79-yard drive. The Bears put the game away on a 17-yard touchdown run by Qualon Farrar with 3:12 left after Liberty Hill turned the ball over on downs at its own 24.
SOC quarterback Kevin Henry-Jennings, an SMU signee, threw for 144 yards on 12 of 23 with two touchdowns and was the most valuable player on offense. SOC’s Abdul Muhammad had 13 tackles as the MVP on defense.
Liberty Hill (13-3) was led by sophomore Joe Pitchford who rushed for 158 yards on 20 carries. Andon Thomas had 43 yards on seven carries with TD runs of 1 and 10 yards.
Sunset won Dallas ISD’s last UIL state championship, beating Houston Reagan 14-6 to win the City title. Dallas Carter beat Converse Judson 31-14 for the 1988 5A tile, but it was later stripped of the Cowboys by the UIL.
Class 6A Division I
North Shore 17, Duncanville 10: David Amador caught a 39-yard touchdown pass with under three minutes left to give the Mustangs their third state title in four years and fifth overall.
North Shore (15-1) freshman quarterback Kaleb Bailey threw for 107 yards and two touchdowns and was named the game’s most valuable player on offense. He completed 10 of 13 passes. North Shore’s Ronald Wilson had nine tackles, including 3.5 for loss to earn defensive MVP honors.
North Shore had a 226-192 edge in yardage in the defensive struggle. Malachi Medlock had 114 yards rushing on 22 carries for Duncanville (13-2).
Class 6A Division II
Austin Westlake 40, Denton Guyer 21: The Chaparrals scored the game’s last 20 points to win their third straight 6A title and fourth overall.
Charlie Barnett hit a 53-yard field goal to give Westlake (16-0) a 23-21 lead with 3 minutes, 11 seconds left in the third quarter. Junior wide receiver Jaden Greathouse followed with touchdown receptions for 69 and 71 yards as Westlake won its 40th straight.
Greathouse ended with seven receptions for 236 and three touchdowns to be the game’s most valuable offensive player. Cade Klubnik, who signed with Clemson this week, threw for 280 yards and four scores. Westlake’s Colton Vasek, who had three sacks, was the defensive MVP.
SCOREBOARD
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
CLASS 6A DIVISION I
Galena Park North Shore 17, Duncanville 10
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
Austin Westlake 40, Denton Guyer 21
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Katy Paetow 27, College Station 24 (OT)
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Dallas South Oak Cliff 23, Liberty Hill 14
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Stephenville 38, Austin LBJ 21
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
China Spring 31, Gilmer 7
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Lorena 35, Brock 18
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Franklin 49, Gunter 35
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Shiner 47, Hawley 12
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Stratford 39, Falls City 27