UIL football playoffs

UIL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Frisco Wakeland (9-2) vs. College Station (12-0), 2 p.m. Friday, Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
A&M Consolidated (10-2) vs Crosby (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Franklin (12-0) vs Riesel (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Belton’s Tiger Field
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Centerville (11-1) vs Holland (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Merrill Green Stadium
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Chilton (10-1) vs Bremond (6-6), 6 p.m. Friday, Waco ISD Stadium
Granger (11-0) vs Burton (4-8), 7 p.m. Friday, Elgin’s Wildcat Stadium
