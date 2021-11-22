 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UIL football playoffs
0 comments
agate

UIL football playoffs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

UIL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Frisco Wakeland (9-2) vs. College Station (12-0), 2 p.m. Friday, Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

A&M Consolidated (10-2) vs Crosby (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Franklin (12-0) vs Riesel (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Belton’s Tiger Field

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Centerville (11-1) vs Holland (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Merrill Green Stadium

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Chilton (10-1) vs Bremond (6-6), 6 p.m. Friday, Waco ISD Stadium

Granger (11-0) vs Burton (4-8), 7 p.m. Friday, Elgin’s Wildcat Stadium

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert