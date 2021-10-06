Tyndall McNamara paved his own way to becoming A&M Consolidated's middle linebacker

Now a big part of the Tiger family, McNamara moved from College Station High School to Consol between his sophomore and junior year and had to adapt to a new coaching staff and teammates.

“It was kind of weird at first because of how close I was to everyone at College Station,” he said, “but luckily everyone here at Consol took me in and accepted me real quick.”

The easy transition shows in how important McNamara has become to the Tigers.

“He’s always done a great job during the athletics periods, and then he does a great job on his own as well, getting that extra work in,” Bruggman said. “All the kids see that, so they’re going to look up to him on that.”

McNamara added to his workload this year after being named the mike linebacker — the quarterback of a defense tasked with calling plays and getting his teammates in the proper alignment. McNamara said he drew inspiration for the added responsibility from watching former Carolina Panther linebacker Luke Kuechly.

“He was a guy that watched film in and out and really knew the game in and out,” McNamara said. “His football IQ is out of this world, and I strive to watch as much film as he did. It makes the reads a whole lot quicker and [allows for] more instincts instead of thinking about the play.”