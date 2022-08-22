Tullos 'proud of their effort' in Bryan's scrimmage last week

There was a lot that Ricky Tullos was proud of in Bryan’s scrimmage last week against A&M Consolidated.

The Vikings new head coach was proud of the overall effort, proud of the offensive line and was impressed by specific plays on both sides of the ball.

“Well all in all, I was very proud of our effort,” Tullos said. “They really played hard, played with some great enthusiasm. Just felt good to get back out there and compete against someone else. So I was really, really proud of their effort. I thought our kids played really hard.”

The scrimmage with A&M Consolidated consisted of about 15 controlled plays on offense and defense for both team’s starters and backups before it ended with a live half of football.

For Bryan, Titus Runnels, Terrence Lewis, Tate Scheringer and Tyson Turner all found the end zone in the scrimmage, according to Tullos.

The scrimmage was important for Tullos and the Vikings as it gave them a chance to see what they need to work on.

The Vikings only had one scrimmage this preseason, so last Friday was the team’s only chance to go up against someone other than themselves before the regular season starts this week.

There were some mistakes, but Tullos said the first scrimmage mistakes were all normal things that with some more practices and watching film, the team can fix up before the opener.

The regular season will kick off this Friday with Bryan hosting Waller at 7:30 p.m. at Merrill Green Stadium.

“I think the biggest thing that we talk about in our program is really taking care of our self, fixing our self,” Tullos said. “We focus on ourselves a lot and when I say that we focus on us executing what we need to do. And at the end of the day, that’s blocking and tackling and our assignment, trying to be fundamentally sound. That has nothing to do with anybody else or any opponent to be honest.

“We always want to do our part in terms of executing. When we focus there and really not focus on our opponents, I feel like we always give ourselves a chance to be successful. So that’s kind of the big thing with us this week is to continue to focus on our self, the mistakes that we made that were self-afflicted, we want to try and eliminate those, so we can give ourselves a chance on a Friday night to go out and play good clean football.”