Top-ranked Franklin rolls past Riesel into state quarterfinals

Franklin’s Bobby Washington, who finished with 11 carries for 78 yards, had a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, while Seth Shamblin’s successful 23-yard field goal and Jayden Jackson’s 1-yard touchdown run rounded out Franklin’s second-quarter scoring.

Highlighted by senior Darren Daugherty’s interception, Franklin’s defense held Riesel to just 37 total yards and three first downs on 27 plays in the first half. The Indians ended the game with just 88 yards.

With the victory Franklin takes another step toward returning to the state championship game, advancing to play Poth in the state quarterfinals while also putting an end to Riesel’s furious finish to the season.

The Indians lost four of their first seven games, including three of their first four in District 13-3A-II play. But they rallied for two consecutive wins to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2019, then beat Van Vleck 21-12 and Natalia 10-8 to set up the rematch with Franklin.

This time, however, the Lions delivered an even more one-sided victory than their 75-13 win over the Indians in district play on Oct. 1.

Franklin followed its stellar first-half showing by reaching the 500-rushing yard plateau, finishing with 505 yards behind 15 ball carriers.

Murphy had a 1-yard TD run early in the third quarter for his third score, while Jackson, who had 93 yards on four carries, had a 61-yard TD run later in the period to join Bryson Washington (3-86) with two scores apiece.