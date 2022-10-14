Top-ranked Franklin Lions find groove in second half to put away Troy 49-14

FRANKLIN — The top-ranked Franklin Lions survived a halftime scare against the Troy Trojans with a big second half for a convincing 49-14 victory on Friday in District 11-3A Division I play, extending the Lions’ win streak to 23 games.

Franklin (7-0) has now won 24 straight regular season games after dominating Troy on the ground to the tune of 439 rushing yards. Troy (2-6) completed just 29% of its passes and managed just 210 total yards.

The Lions’ explosive plays and strong run game made the difference. Franklin had 17 carries of 10 or more yards compared to Troy’s six carries of just 5 or more yards.

The momentum seemed to be in Franklin’s favor early when Franklin sophomore Jayden Jackson broke free for a 54-yard TD run on the Lion’s second play. Franklin scored on its next drive on Ike Eaton’s 6-yard run and and with two failed extra-point attempts led 12-0.

But Troy forced fumbles on back-to-back running plays, recovering both. The Trojans failed to score after the first turnover but capitalized on the second with a 1-yard TD pass from junior Ethan Sorensen to junior Hunter Fowler.

The Trojans then recovered an onside kick and turned it into a one-play TD drive as junior Cooper Valle scored on a 40-yard run with 3 minutes left in the first half for a 14-12 Troy lead.

Franklin drove down the field methodically and scored on a 7-yard TD run by junior Bryson Washington for a 20-14 halftime lead.

The Lions took full control after halftime, running for 263 yards on 21 carries in the second half. On the half’s opening possession, Washington punched in his second score of the day on another 7-yard run for a 28-14 lead.

Jackson continued his big day scoring touchdowns on each of Franklin’s next two possessions to extend the lead to 42-14. Jackson ended with three TDs and a game-high 158 rushing yards on 11 carries. Washington had 124 yards and two TDs on 11 carries.

The Lions iced the victory with Collin Smitherman’s 6-yard TD run midway through the fourth quarter.

Franklin (7-0, 3-0) will play at Lorena next Friday, while Troy (2-6, 1-3) has an off week.