DIBOLL – Two-time defending state champ Franklin, which typically relies on its high-powered offense, leaned on defense and special teams for a 28-13 victory over the Diboll Lumberjacks on Friday night.

Franklin stretched its winning streak to 35 games. The Lions, who won Class 3A-II two years ago and won 3A-I last year, built a four-touchdown lead before Diboll (1-2) made the score respectable.

Franklin’s Wade Stollens returned a fumble 23 yards with 3 minutes, 41 seconds left in the first quarter to make it 7-0 on Cort Lowry’s point-after kick.

Bubba Jackson stretched the lead to 14-0 on a 21-yard touchdown run with only 76 seconds left in the first half.

Franklin pushed the lead to 21-0 midway through the third quarter on Noah Tart’s 105-yard return of a blocked field goal by Brayden Youree.

Both teams managed only 162 yards, most of it on the ground as Franklin didn’t have any yards passing and Diboll had only 17.

Jayden Jackson had 69 yards rushing on 12 yards and brother Bubba had 39 yards on five carries.