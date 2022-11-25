Tony Hamilton, defense lead College Station football team past Georgetown in rematch

WACO — After two of his bruising, hard-running touchdowns, Tony Hamilton took a bow. The celebrations were his way of celebrating the College Station football team getting revenge on Georgetown.

And Hamilton could have taken even more bows as the all-around athlete made plays on both sides of the ball in the Cougars’ 52-28 win over Georgetown in the Class 5A Division I regional round Friday at Waco ISD Stadium.

With the win, College Station (11-2) advances to face Smithson Valley in the state quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Pfield in Pflugerville.

Hamilton had three rushing touchdowns and an interception on defense. On offense, he rushed nine times for 69 yards and scored on runs of 5, 10 and 23 yards.

“I really love how the O-line did their stuff today,” Hamilton said. “They did really good. It started with them.”

The Cougars ran the ball 38 times for 347 yards and five touchdowns. Along with Hamilton’s scores, Zach Dang scored on a 25-yard run with 11:51 left in the game for a 38-14 lead. Conner Cashion came in late in the fourth quarter and outran everyone on a 42-yard touchdown run on his first carry of the game for a 52-21 lead with 4:05 left.

While the Cougars’ offense ran past Georgetown, their defense kept the Eagles (10-3) grounded for most of the night.

The Eagles scored on their first drive of the game thanks to a 26-yard field goal attempt that turned into a fake and six points with 7:47 left in the first quarter. Georgetown quarterback Noah Booras took the snap like it was a normal field goal attempt before picking it up, rolling out and launching it to tight end Jacob Weishiemer for a 20-yard touchdown pass.

The early score was not a sign of things to come for Georgetown, though, as College Station answered with Hamilton’s first score of the night then stepped up the intensity on defense. Georgetown didn’t score again until 2:18 left in the third quarter on running back Andrew Petter’s 3-yard touchdown run to cut College Station’s lead to 31-14.

“We knew they were going to try and run the ball on us this week, so the scheme at practice just allowing us to stop the run was huge,” College station linebacker Jaxon Edwards said.

Edwards had College Station’s first momentum-shifting interception of the night early in the second quarter. On third-and-long at the College Station 40-yard line, Edwards intercepted Georgetown’s pass and returned it to the Eagle 43.

“Oh that felt great, just sitting right there, seeing the ball come at me, grab it and trying to take it to the house, just giving the offense the ball back and go score,” Edwards said.

On the next play, quarterback Arrington Maiden connected with Jackson Verdugo for a 43-yard touchdown pass for a 14-7 lead less than 30 seconds into the second quarter.

College Station’s defense wasn’t done as Hamilton intercepted a pass on a do-or-die situation with 3:03 left before halftime.

Facing fourth-and-goal from the Cougar 1, Booras scrambled and launched a pass deep to the corner of the end zone. Hamilton leaped in front of the defender, grabbed the ball out of the air and came down with it for a touchback.

“Hey, they was hype man, because that’s what we needed,” Hamilton said.

The offense took advantage of the defense’s playmaking once again and turned it into points as the Cougars drove for a 20-yard field goal by Conner Young to take a 17-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.