Tight end Houston Thomas' strict regimen has helped him become College Station staple

The extra repetitions have made the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Thomas into a legitimate playmaker for the Cougars, Vittrup said.

Thomas is a three-star college recruit, according to 247Sports.com, and has racked up 360 yards and four touchdowns on 21 receptions this season. He will try to make some more plays when College Station (7-0, 5-0) travels to face Caney Creek (1-6, 0-5) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Buddy Moorhead Stadium in Conroe.

Blessed with a long reach as College Station’s tallest receiver, Thomas used last offseason to continue adding size and strength to help him move from wide receiver to tight end this year.

“This year, he’s really expanded that to be a lot more explosive,” Vittrup said. “He’s making much bigger plays. He’s making plays over the middle now. Having that big target, especially over the middle of the field, is a big deal for us. We’ve been kind of waiting on him to get to that point, to be able to use his body more effectively, and he’s really tough to deal with now because of that.”

Thomas called the position switch a smooth transition, because of the advice he received from coaches. Although he’s going head-to-head with safeties and outside linebackers instead of cornerbacks, Thomas said he’s learned ways to find holes in coverages and block better for his teammates.