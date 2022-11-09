 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's Brazos Valley football capsules

Class 4A-II: Madisonville Mustangs vs. La Grange Leopards, Tigerland Stadium, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Madisonville (6-4, 3-1 in 11-4A): Diboll 42-0; Navasota 21-27 OT; Fairfield 57-28; Caldwell 63-8; Livingston 9-21; Columbus 28-56; Waco Robinson 65-23; Gatesville 38-19; Waco Connally 14-61; Salado 30-14. La Grange (5-5, 3-2 in 12-4A): Bellville 14-24; Columbus 7-44; La Vernia 37-27; Lago Vista 2-36; Splendora 38-7; Smithville 10-14; Caldwell 44-10; Giddings 38-14; Gonzales 50-18; Cuero 7-49

Harris Ratings: Madisonville by 11

Radio: KMVL (1220 AM & 100.5 FM)

Statistics: Madisonville — Ty Williams 885 passing (62-113, 12 TDs, 3 int.); Jeramiah Burns 90-651 rushing, 6 TDs & 351 passing (24-44, 5 TDs, 0 int.); Phillip Green 59-490 rushing, 7 TDs; Lorenzo Johnson 28-615 receiving, 9 TDs; Jermal Holland 4 int-141. La Grange — Bryant Meng 708 passing (65-110, 9 TDs, 2 int.); Jaden Williams 91-638 rushing, 5 TDs; Jakobe Wilkerson 67-627 rushing, 6 TDs; Jaxon Cooper 20-212 receiving, 1 TD; Bravion Rogers 10-155 receiving, 2 TDs

Next: vs. the Bellville-West Orange-Stark winner

Et cetera: Madisonville lost last year in bi-district to China Spring 50-7. La Grange lost in area last year to Sinton 49-20.

Class 3A-I: Franklin Lions vs. Hallettsville Brahmas, Waller, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Franklin (10-0, 6-0 in 11-3A): Woodville 22-12; Mexia 77-13; Diboll 35-23; Jasper 41-35; McGregor 69-32; Rockdale 63-42; Troy 49-14; Lorena, 35-49; Cameron 63-7; Academy 27-15. Hallettsville (7-3, 2-2 in 12-3A): Shiner 14-7; Flatonia 34-14; Van Vleck 42-14; San Antonio Piper 25-0; FW Southwest Christian 34-35 OT; Houston KIPP, forfeit; Columbus 13-35; Hempstead 41-0; Hitchcock 42-21; Yoakum 21-34

Harris Ratings: Franklin by 14

Statistics: Franklin — Jayden Jackson 125-1,490 rushing, 21 TDs; Bryson Washington 123-1,311 rushing, 20 TDs; Colby Smith 112 tackles; Brayden Youree 107 tackles; Noah Tart 6 int.

Next: vs. Anahuac-Palestine Westwood winner

Et cetera: Franklin, defending state champ in 3A-II, is ranked first in 3A-I. Franklin has made postseason annually starting in 2007. Hallettsville lost in the 2020 3A-DI title game to Jim Ned in OT.

Class 3A-II: Anderson-Shiro Owls vs. Daingerfield Tigers, Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Anderson-Shiro (6-4, 3-3 in 12-3A): Hearne 12-21; Danbury 12-9; Snook 13-7; Evadale 41-6; Kountze, 32-0; Newton 0-69; New Waverly 12-25; Warren 29-8; Hemphill 0-48; Trinity 44-6. Daingerfield (8-2, 6-0 in 11-3A): Gladewater 14-13; Tatum 48-35; Timpson 28-54; Center 44-65; Hughes Springs 56-6; New Diana 73-6; Elysian Fields 54-6; Queen City 48-12; Waskom 32-14; Harmony 48-21

Harris Ratings: Daingerfield by 49

Next: vs. De Kalb-Edgewood winner

Et cetera: Anderson-Shiro returns to the playoffs after missing them last year. Daingerfield has won six state titles, the last in 2010 over Cameron.

Class 2A-I: Hearne Eagles vs. Mason Punchers, Cedar Park, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Hearne (5-5, 3-3 in 13-2A): Anderson-Shiro 21-12; Burton 0-6 OT; Elkhart 35-20; Chilton 0-21; Schulenburg 43-22; Flatonia 20-35; Weimar 34-24; Holland 19-42; Thrall 34-21; Thorndale 16-53. Mason (8-2, 4-0 in 14-4A): Coleman 6-7; Brady 27-7; Ozona 42-7; Christoval 50-12; Ballinger 55-0; Wall 6-14; Johnson City 29-17; Junction 60-0; Stockdale 49-19; Harper 40-7

Harris Ratings: Mason by 31

Statistics: Hearne — Keyshawn Langham 102-675 rushing, 8 TDs & 1,217 passing (86-153, 16 TDs, 9 int.); Jecory McGrew 101-579 rushing, 4 TDs; Jeremiah Gurode 32-457 receiving, 8 TDs; Dereion Mitchell 21-434 receiving, 8 TDs.

Next: vs. Shiner-Santa Maria winner

Et cetera: Hearne has made the playoffs every year since 2016. Mason, which won state in 2018, has made the postseason annually starting in 2008.

Class 2A-II: Bremond Tigers vs. Falls City Beavers, Giddings, 7 p.m. Thursday

Thus far: Bremond (8-2, 3-2 in 13-2A): Normangee 53-0; Kerens 57-14; Grapeland 50-22; Holland 46-35; Windthorst 54-21; Chilton 30-41; Granger 28-31; Milano 36-21; Bartlett 55-0; Iola 54-6. Falls City (6-4, 5-1 in 14-2A): Three Rivers 0-34; Poth 0-41; Stockdale 32-20; Flatonia 14-42; Burton 12-13; Yorktown 48-20; Louise 56-6; Snook 59-21; Runge 41-12; Somerville 45-22

Harris Ratings: Bremond by 14

Statistics: Bremond — Braylen Wortham 148-1,402 rushing, 22 TDs & 1,425 passing (86-126, 17 TDs, 5 int.); Bobby Drake 73-755 rushing, 9 TDs & 25-449 receiving, 7 TDs; Koben Zan 31-545 receiving, 6 TDs & 101 tackles, 3 int.; Maclane Minor 91 tackles; Gael Carrizales 122 tackles; FC — Braylon Johnson 121-1,093 yards rushing, 17 TDs & 690 yards passing (31-67, 8 TDs, 8 int.); Jacob Swierc 44-551 rushing, 5 TDs

Next: vs. the Sabinal-Pettus winner

Et cetera: A meeting of former state champs. Bremond won titles in 1982 and 2014-16. Bremond has made the playoffs annually starting in 2010. Falls City won state in 2010 and was the runner-up to Stafford last year. Falls City has made postseason annually starting in 2008.

Franklin 27, Little River Academy 15

ACADEMY — Jayden Jackson ran for 237 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries to help lift top-ranked Franklin over Little River Academy 27-15…

